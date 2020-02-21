Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the 65th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Re-examination on February 20th, 2020. The candidates can check the answer keys for the General Studies subject for all the booklet series for the preliminary exam at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The link to raise any objection against the answers on the answer keys has also been activated and needs to be submitted on or before February 27th, 2020 (5.00 pm). The full details on how to raise the objection can be accessed in a notice available in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to check the BPSC 65th CCE preliminary exam answer keys.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 17th which was a reexamination of an exam conducted in October 2019 but was cancelled.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. The application process for this recruitment ended on July 30th and applicants who had successfully submitted online applications are eligible to appear for the aforementioned preliminary exam.

After the preliminary exam, successful candidates from the prelims will be eligible to appear for BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The BPSC CCE Main exam details will be released after the declaration of the Preliminary exam result.