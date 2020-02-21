The Institute of Cost Accountants of India or ICMAI has released the 2019 December Term-End CMA exam results today, February 21st, 2020 at around 3 pm. The examination results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final are available and can be accessed at examicmai.in and link has been activated.

The results that were declared today include results for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) examinations held in December 2019.

Here are the direct links for all the results declared today:

Foundation Result

Intermediate Result

Final Result

How to check ICMAI CMA December 2018 result:

Visit the ICMAI result website. Click on the relevant result link for result or pass list. The Pass List link will display roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam. For individual result, click on the link, enter the Identification Number/registration number and click on ‘View Result’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out if required.

Institute of Cost Accountants of Indian is a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India. The exams are conducted twice in a year, in June and February, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final years.