Friday, February 28

Hindi

Thappad

Synopsis: “Thappad is a relationship story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life is shattered with a slap. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? Should a slap shake up her trust or is a Thappad ‘Bas Itni Si Baat’?”

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Maya Sarao, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra.

Doordarshan

Synopsis: “Doordarshan is a slice of life comedy drama of a North Indian family which is stuck between two eras, 90s and the present time”

Cast: Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia.

Guns of Banaras

Synopsis: “This is a contemporary action drama that revolves around a young man`s love affair with his bike, and the trials and travails he is forced to undergo when it is lost.”

Cast: Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Ventaram, Shilpa Shirodkar, Abhimanyu Singh.

‘O’ Pushpa I Hate Tears

Synopsis: “Aditya falls for Pushpa but she soon finds out that he only wants her money. Aditya then seeks the help of Shyam, but Shyam turns the tables and persuades Pushpa to fall in love with him instead.”

Cast: Krushna Abhishek, Karthik Jayaram, Arjumman Mughal, Anusmriti Sarkar.

English

Sonic The Hedgehog

Synopsis: “‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.”

Cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter.

The Invisible Man

Synopsis: “The film follows Cecilia, who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Marathi

Kesari

Synopsis: “A milkman’s son tries to win the coveted title of wrestling ‘The Maharashtra Kesari’”

Cast: Virat Madake, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vikram Gokhale, Mohan Joshi.

Bhaybheet

Synopsis: “The innocent daughter of a simple man starts behaving in an erratically odd manner after his wife dies. The daughter claims that she can still see her mother and that she still lives with them in the same house. Horror is added to the already mysterious situation when she says that she also sees a man named Raghav.”

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Poorva Gokhale, Mrunal Jadhav, Madhu Sharma, Girija Joshi, Yateen Karyekar.

Telugu

HIT

Synopsis: “Vikram Rudraraju is a 30-year-old cop working for the Telangana State Police. While Vikram is battling with his own traumatic past, the stakes get high when a girl called Preethi mysteriously disappears in Hyderabad and Vikram has to solve the case at any cost.”

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma.

Raahu

Synopsis: “A childhood trauma leaves Bhanu with hysterical blindness - a condition wherein the sight of blood leaves her temporarily blinded. Fate eclipses her once again when a killer causes more bloodshed than she ever imagined. This time, will there be light after the darkness for Bhanu?”

Cast: AbeRaam Varma, Kriti Garg.

Tamil

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Synopsis: “Sidharth and Kallis are an app developer and an animator respectively. Sidharth’s life takes a u-turn when he meets the girl of his dreams.”

Cast: Dulquer S, Ritu V, Rakshan, Niranjani A.

Kannada

Bicchugatthi

Synopsis: “Set in the middle of the 16th century, during the darkest era for the people of the state of Chitradurga, Bicchugatthi portrays the series of events that take place when the supreme officers of the army snatch the powers of the Nayaka kings and declare military rule.”

Cast: Raja Vardhan, Hariprriya, Prabhakar.

Mayabazar 2016

Synopsis: “An honest cop, a conman and a hopeless romantic form an unusual team during the days of demonetisation to pull off a scam.”

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Chaithra Rao, Saadhu Kokila.

Malayalam

2 States

Synopsis: “A son, his father and his grandfather lead a happy life in a village in Kerala. One day, a girl from Tamil Nadu comes to their village. Their world turns upside down when she and the son fall in love with each other and decide to elope.”

Cast: Manu Pillai, Sharanya Nair, Mukesh, Jakes Bejoy.

Forensic

Synopsis: “The film opens to the tragic tale of a disturbed 6-year-old boy with an abusive father who transforms into a dangerous teenager, which sets the tone for the plot of the movie.”

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Reba Monica John, Srikant Murali, Mamta Mohandas and Prathap Pothen.

Bengali

Borunbabur Bondhu

Synopsis: “Borunbabur is an irritable, old man whose wife is bedridden and the only people he talks to are his childhood friend and his grandson. Isolated from the rest of his family, he lives a lonely life but one day something happens that changes it all.”

Cast: Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukhopadhyay, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Kaushik Sen, Bidipta Chakraborty.

Punjabi

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si

Synopsis: “Sandhu is a name everyone swears by. While Sandhu swears by only two things - his friends and his love. Be it his love or his friends, Sandhu goes to any extent to stand by both of them. However, least does he know that one day he will have to choose between the two.”

Cast: Gippy Grewal , Neha Sharma , Roshan Prince , Pawan Malhotra , Vikramjeet Virk, Babbal Rai , Dheeraj Kumar , Raghveer Boli , Jasprem Dhillon , Anmol Kwatra.

