Indian Navy 04/2020 Matric Recruit written examination result has been declared on February 24th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The examination and recruitment is being conducted for various positions which includes Chef, Steward, and Hygienist, and now the result has been declared. The result can be accessed after logging in on the website.

Here is the direct link to access the Indian Navy MR Recruitment exam result.

All the candidates are eligible to appear for the PET/PST stage of the examination, details of which will be released at a latter date.

The application process is being conducted to fill 400 MR vacancies for the October 2020 batch. The candidates should be born between the dates of October 1, 2000 to September 30th, 2003 and they must hold a matriculation degree to be eligible to apply.

How to access Indian Navy MR Recruit result: