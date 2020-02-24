Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2020 Phase VIII Selection Post notification on February 22nd, 2020 along with the opening the application process for the same. The candidates can access the notification and apply for the Selection Post recruitment on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC conducts the Selection Post recruitment for three levels. The first level is for candidates who have cleared the Matriculation (10th class), the second level for candidates have cleared the class 12th, and third level for candidates have a graduate degree or above.

The candidates are suggested to go through the notification for checking out for eligibility, qualification, and desired experience for each position. The last day to apply for the 2020 Phase 8 Selection Post is March 20th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the Selection VIII 2020 Post notification.

The CBT exam for the recruitment will be conducted from June 10th to June 12th, 2020. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

How to apply for SSC 2020 Selection Post Phase VIII exam: