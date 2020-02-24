The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released the merit list for the 2019 Recruitment for the Junior Personnel Officer or JPO on February 24th, 2020. The result can be accessed at the official website, tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies for Junior Personal Officer along with 500 vacancies for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator and 2500 vacancies for Junior Lineman.

Here is the direct link to TSSPDCL JPO 2019 merit list.

A total number of 14,998 had participated in the examination. Sridhar Reddy Amanganti topped the merit list followed by Sapati Satish Reddy and Bashetti Mahesh Kumar.

The result for written exam for all the above-mentioned positions were declared on January 18th, 2020 along with the release of the answer keys. The application process for the above-mentioned positions were conducted in the months of October and November 2019 and the exams were conducted on December 15th and December 22nd, 2019. The answer keys were released soon after the exam.