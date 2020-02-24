Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the 2019 Odisha Judicial Service preliminary examination results today. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result at the OPSC official website, opsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the Main examination round of OJS 2019. The Main examination is schedule to be conducted from March 30th, 2020 to April 1st, 2020. The venue and other details will be released at a later date.

How to check OPSC OJS 2019 exam result:

Visit the OPSC official website. Click on the link to check OJS 2019 preliminary exam result. A PDF with roll numbers of all the successful candidates will get downloaded.

The OJS 2019 application process is being conducted to fill 51 posts of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services. Of the total 51 vacancies, 17 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The application process was conducted from November 19th to December 18th, 2019.

The selection process will involve going through three rounds, first of which will be a preliminary exam. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted.