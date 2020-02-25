Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released a recruitment notification 2020 Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on February 25th, 2020. The application process has begun and one can apply for the positions along with the accessing the notification at the official website, licindia.in.

The LIC will conduct the recruitment process for 50 Assistant Engineering positions and 168 Assistant Administrative Officer positions. The application process can be submitted on or before March 15th, 2020.

The candidates will have to go through a preliminary exam and a main examination as part of the selection process. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 4th and the admit card for the same will be issued on March 27th.

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 years and 30 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category. The candidates must go through the official notification for qualification details for each position.

Here is the direct link to access the recruitment page for notification and other details.

Preliminary Examination will consist of objective test for three sections on Reasoning Ability, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude for 1-hour duration and and 70 marks.

Here is the direct link to go through the Registration and Application process.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully for more information on eligibility, qualification, breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, among others before proceeding with the application process.