Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed today’s board examination for the 10th and 12th classes. The rest of the centres will conduct the exams as per the schedule and new examination dates for the affected centres will be announced shortly.

Around 86 centres fall in the region which were scheduled to conduct English examination for the 10th class and optional exams of Web Application and Media among others for the 12th class.

The announcement was made by a CBSE official who said, “The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly.”

Deputy Chief Minister also took onto Twitter to announce the update.

हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थ-ईस्ट ज़िले में कल भी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. गृह परीक्षाएँ स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. CBSE से भी कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है. https://t.co/VY4t7zjWSo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 25, 2020

Northeast Delhi has been experiencing violence since Monday afternoon with attacks on Muslim neighbourhood increasing. The violence began with an attempt to evict anti-CAA protesters on Sunday and continued to escalate leading to death of 13 people including a police constable.