West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the preliminary examination admit card for the 2019 Miscellaneous Services on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

The Commission had released a notice on last week that the preliminary examination will be conducted on March 8th, 2020 and admit card for the same will be released on February 26th, 2020. The examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM.

Here is the direct link to check the WBPSC Misc Services admit card.

The Commission had conducted the application process from June 10th to July 1st, 2019 and the examination was scheduled to be tentatively conducted in the month of September 2019 but is being conducted now.

The recruitment will be done through via three successive stages of examination: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test.

How to download 2019 WBPSC Misc Service admit card: