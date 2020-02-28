Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Veterinary Assistant on February 27th, 2020. Candidates can access the answer keys for the examination at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission will accept objections against the answer keys within March 4th, 2020 (5.30 pm) by click on the link to raise the objection. All the objections / views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys.

Here is the direct link to check the TNPSC 2019 Veterinary Assistant answer keys:

1 ANIMAL HUSBANDRY AND VETERINARY SCIENCE (Code No. 296 )

2 GENERAL STUDIES (Code No. 003 )

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,141 vacancies which excludes 636 vacancies filled upby temporarily working Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 17th, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted on February 23rd.

How to check TNPSC answer keys: