Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has been accepting applications for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 since February 5th and only three more days are left to submit the application for the same. The candidates who are interested in applying but have not applied yet are suggested to do as soon as possible at the official website, cetonline.karanataka.gov.in.

KCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admissions to Engineering, Architecture,Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary,Farm Science, B.Pharma etc Professional Courses provided by institutions in the state. The application process began on February 5th and will end on March 2nd, 2020.

The examination is set to be conducted on April 22nd and April 23rd; however, examination for Kannada language Test: (ONLY for Horanadu & Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be conducted on April 24th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the KCET 2020 official notification.

A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., 2nd PUC / 12th Standard in2020whose result is awaited, may apply and appear for Common Entrance Test 2020 but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to any of the course specified in 1 above, if he/shedoes not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage of marks.

The candidates can click on this direct link to start the registration process for the KCET 2020. After the registration, one can click on the ‘Login’ button on the home page t o process the application and submitting it.