Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has released the hall ticket for the recruitment examination for the Assistant position on February 28th. The candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tncoopsrb.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 1st. The exam was supposed to be conducted at various centres throughout the state; however, a notice released a week ago stated that the all the examination will be conducted at centres in Chennai.

Here is the direct link to download the TN Cooperative Bank hall ticket.

The candidates who clear the written exam will appear for an interview round after which DV round will be conducted. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies. the application process was held from January 11th to February 1st, 2020.

Steps to download TNCBRB 2020 Assistant hall ticket: