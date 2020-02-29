Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) will stop the application process for the CGTET 2020 tomorrow, March 1st, 2020. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the CGTET 2020 exam are advised to go through the official notification and the application process as soon as possible at the CG Vyapam website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CGPEB will conduct the CGTET 2020 examination on March 22nd, 2020 in two sessions. The first session for Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second session for Paper-II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.45 pm.

CG Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2020 exam will be conducted to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at the schools certified under CG education board. The Paper I will be conducted to certify for candidates to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for classes from Class VI to Class VII. The last day to apply is March 1st, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access all the details regarding the CGTET 2020 application and other details.

The candidates must apply for the examination in this link. Candidates are advised to go through all the information before proceeding with the application process including eligibility, qualification, application fees and process, exam syllabus and pattern among others.