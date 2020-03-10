State Health Society of Bihar has released a recruitment notification for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery vacancies on March 9th, 2020. The candidates who are interested in apply for the position can check the official notification and apply for the same at the official website, statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 865 vacancies of ANM. The application process has already begun on the official website and the last day to apply for the same is March 30th, 2020 (06.00 pm).

The candidates must be below the age of 37 with relaxation for women and candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have completed Diploma in ANM Training Course with registration at Bihar Nurses Registration Council.

The selection process will involve a Computer-Based Test for 50 marks and 50 marks for academic qualification. Based on the two parameters, merit list will be released and final selection will be made.

Here is the direct link to access the Bihar ANM notification.

Here is the direct link start the Registration and Application process.

Interested candidates should go through the advertisement, notification, qualification and eligibility details, instruction on how to apply among others before proceeding with the application process. The detailed instructions are available at various links which can be accessed in this webpage.