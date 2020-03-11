Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys for Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) February 2020 on its official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the KTET 2020 examination can download the answer keys from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the KTET February 2020 examination on February 15th and February 16th, 2019.

Here are the direct links to access the KTET Jan 2020 answer keys:

Category I

Category II

Category III

Category IV

The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to check KTET January 2020 answer keys: