Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Managers (Engineers) recruitment today, March 11th, 2020. The candidates can access the official notification at TSPSC’s official website, tspsc.gov.in. The application process will begin on March 16th, 2020.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 93 vacancies. The last day to apply for this is March 31st, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service in the State of Telangana.

The candidates must possess a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University. The age range for interested candidates is 18 to 34 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

The candidates must appear for a written examination as part of the selection process which will be held at five centres in the state. The candidates who clear this stage will appear for a Personality Assessment test/Interview round.

Here is the direct link to access TSPSC Managers recruitment notification.

The candidates are suggested to go through the notification before proceeding with the application for detailed breakdown of vacancy, application and selection process, reservation policy among others.