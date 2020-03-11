West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 Miscellaneous Services Competitive Preliminary Examination today, March 11th. The candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys which needs to be submitted after March 16th and before March 23rd, 2020. The link to submit the objection will be activated on March 16th.

Here is the direct link to access WBPSC Misc Service Prelim answer keys.

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 8th, 2020 and admit card for the same was released on February 26th, 2020. The examination was held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres.

The Commission had conducted the application process from June 10th to July 1st, 2019 and the examination was scheduled to be tentatively conducted in the month of September 2019 but is being conducted now.

The recruitment will be done through via three successive stages of examination: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test.