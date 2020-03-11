West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the written examination result for the 2019 Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) written examination today, March 11th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the Interview round of the LDA recruitment. The details of the interview will be revealed on the official website in the near future.

Here is the direct link to check the WBPSC LDA result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of LDA. Apart from the result, candidates can also check the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

How to check the WBPSC LDA written exam result: