Anna University has declared the 2020 TANCET results on its official website today, March 12th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the various TANCET entrance examination can check the result at the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

The TANCET mark sheets will be available from March 23rd and candidates must download it on or before April 10th, 2020. The examination was conducted from February 29th to March 1st for admissions to various postgraduate courses offered by the university.

Here is the direct link to check the TANCET 2020 result.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

How to check TANCET 2020 result: