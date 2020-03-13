Dibrugarh University has declared the Undergraduate examination results for all the odd semesters today, March 13th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations for the undergraduate courses can check the result at dibru.ac.in or dibru.net.

The results for the 1st semster, 3rd semester, and the 5th semester exams for the BA, BCom, and BSc exams have been released. The exams were conducted in the months of November and December 2019

Here are the direct links to check the results for the exams:

BA 1st Semester

BSC 1st Semester

BCom 1st Semester

BA 3rd Semester

BSc 3rd Semester

BCom 3rd Semester

BA 5th Semester(modified)

BSc 5th Semester

BCom 5th Semester

The candidates can get the details of marks and otehr information from third-party websites like exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Here are the direct links to check the marks and grades of the Dibrugarh Uni exam:

Dibrugarh University is located in the state of Assam which was established in 1965. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam.