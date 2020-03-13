Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has declared the result for the GATE 2020 today, March 13th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the GATE 2020 exam can check the result at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

The GATE 2020 examination was conducted February 1st, February 2nd, February 8th, and February 9th. The result was expected to be released before March 16th and now the result has been released.

Along with the result, the final answer keys have also been released. The candidates can access the final answer keys also at the official website. Times of India reports that 18.8% qualify the GATE 2020 exam.

How to check GATE 2020 result:

Visit the GATE 2020 official website. Click on the link to check the GATE 2020 result. Enter the related information to check the GATE result.

The tentative answer keys for the GATE 2020 exam was released February 18th based on which objections were invited. The result is released based on the objections received.

The GATE examination is conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. The GATE score is used for admissions to Masters and Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture, and Science courses.