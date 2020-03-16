National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for the June 2020 UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examination from today, September 9th, 2019. Candidates can fulfill the application process to participate in these exams at nta.ac.in. The application process for the UGC NET can also be processed at ugcnet.nta.nic.in while CSIR UGC NET application will be processed at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from June 15th to June 20th, whereas the CSIR UGC NET 2019 will be conducted on June 21st. The admit card for both the exams will be available from May 15th and the result for both the exams will be declared on July 5th.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28 year. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

On the other hand, CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

NTA conducts the UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations twice in a year, once in the month of December and once in the month of June. The above-mentioned schedule is based on the 2019-2020 calendar issued by the agency in August 2019, details of which can be accessed in this link.