National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main April 2020 exam admit card in the next few days. The official date for the release of the admit card is today; however, the application correction date was extended and the last date for correction is today. This change in schedule could have affected the release date for the admit card.

The JEE Main 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 5th, April 7th, April 9th, and April 11th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the April version of the JEE Main exam can download the admit card, once released, from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main examination is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering IIT, NIT, and CFTI level institutions. For seeking admissions to the IIT examinations, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced in which the top 250,000 JEE Main rank holders are eligible to particiapte. The application process for the JEE Main April 2020 began from February 7th to March 12th.

NTA conducts JEE Main examination twice in a year, once in January and once in April. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams and the highest score is taken into consideration for admission purposes.

The NTA had conducted the January examination and the result of the Paper I examination was released January 18th. A total number of 9.21 lakh had registered to appear for the exam of which 8.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam. Forty-one candidates received 100 NTA scores for the exam.