Maharashtra CET Cell has released the hall tickets for the Maharashtra MCA 2020 entrance examination today, March 16, 2020. Candidates who have applied to appear to for the MCA Entrance exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, mahacet.org.

MAHACET will conduct the MCA 2020 entrance exam on March 28th, 2020. The exam is conducted for admission to First Year of Post Graduate Degree course in Computer Application 2020 - 2021.

Here is the direct link to download the MCA CET 2020 hall ticket.

The Online CET would be comprised of four sections viz Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/ Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal ability and Computer Concepts of total 200 marks. with composite time of 90 minutes duration.

How to download MCA CET 2020 hall ticket: