MAH-MCA CET-2020 hall tickets released at mahacet.org; check for direct link
The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the MCA entrance examination on March 28th.
Maharashtra CET Cell has released the hall tickets for the Maharashtra MCA 2020 entrance examination today, March 16, 2020. Candidates who have applied to appear to for the MCA Entrance exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, mahacet.org.
MAHACET will conduct the MCA 2020 entrance exam on March 28th, 2020. The exam is conducted for admission to First Year of Post Graduate Degree course in Computer Application 2020 - 2021.
Here is the direct link to download the MCA CET 2020 hall ticket.
The Online CET would be comprised of four sections viz Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/ Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal ability and Computer Concepts of total 200 marks. with composite time of 90 minutes duration.
How to download MCA CET 2020 hall ticket:
- Visit the Mahacet 2020 official website.
- Click on the MCA CET 2020 link on the left panel
- The MCA CET 2020 page will open. Click on the link to download the hall ticket on the home page.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The CET Cell hall tickets can be downloaded and printed out.