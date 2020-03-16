Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the Polytechnic Lecturer 2018 written examination today, March 16, 2020. The answer keys for all the subjects for the exam can be accessed at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys at the official website on or before March 19th, 2020. The notification said, “The objections should be submitted through on line only. Objections through Post / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions etc., will not be accepted.”

Here is the direct link to access the APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer answer keys.

The exam was conducted from March 12th to March 15th, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 position of which 95 are carry forwards and 310 are fresh recruitment. The notification for the same was released on December 31st, 2018 and the application process was conducted from February 6th to February 27th, 2019.

How to download the APPSC 2018 Lecturer answer keys: