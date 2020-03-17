National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for the June 2020 UGC NET examination on March 16. The application process can be processed and the notification can be accessed at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2020 examination will be conducted from June 15th to June 20th. The application will be accepted until April 16th and the admit card for the exam is expected to be issued from May 15th, 2020.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted to establish the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The candidates who are applying for the JRF should not be above 30 years old to be eligible. Assistant Professor does not have any age restrictions.

The candidate must have cleared master’s degree with at least 55% (50% for reserved category) marks to be eligible to appear for the exam

Here is the direct link to access the UGC NET June 2020 notification.

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

How to apply for UGC NET June 2020 exam: