Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has released the hall ticket for the GUJCET 2020 examination today, March 17th, 2020. Candidates who have applied to appear for the GUJCET 2020 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31st, 2020 at various centers in the state of Gujarat. GSEB conducts the GUJCET examination for admissions to UG degree engineering and degree / diploma pharmacy courses, offered by the colleges of Gujarat.

Here is the direct link to download the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket.

The exam consists of multiple choice questions on physics, chemistry, mathematics / biology for a duration of 3 hours. The application process for the GUJCET 2020 was conducted in the month of January and the first week of February.

How to download the GUJCET 2020 hall ticket: