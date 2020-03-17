Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result for the written exam for the 2019 SI recruitment on March 17th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Two different result documents for departmental quota and for open quota were released, The first document listed candidates based on enrollment number and the other document listed successful candidates based on Roster.

Here are the direct links to check the TNUSRB 2019 SI exam result:

List of Candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

List of Candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)

OPEN

DEPARTMENT

The candidates who have cleared the exam under Open Quota are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the exam, whereas departmental candidates will have to appear for ET/CV round.

Apart from the result, candidates can also access the final answer keys for the written exam at the official website,

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process was condcuted from March 20th to April 19th, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January.