Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of Main exam scores for XI Management Trainee and Probational Officer (MT/PO) today, March 17, 2020. The candidates can check the scores at the official website, ibps.in.

The scores for candidates who have cleared the Main exam and are eligible to appear for the interview round have been released. These candidates can check the scores at the website.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS IX PO Main exam scores.

The scores will be available on the website until March 31 after which the link to check the scores will be deactivated.

IBPS is conducting the 2019 XI MT/PO recruitment drive for 17 partner banks and the application process was conducted from August 7th to August 28th, 2019. The main exam wass conducted on November 30th for candidates who cleared the Preliminary exam. The recruitmentt drive is being conducted to fill 4,336 vacancies.