Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a notification today, March 17th, stating that the Main exam for the 2019 Assistant exam has been postponed. The new dates for the examination will be released in the near future.

The notification stated, “in view of threat of Novel Corona virus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate’s safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on Bank’s website.”

RBI was scheduled to conduct the examination on March 29th for candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination. The result for the preliminary exam was released on March 3rd, 2020.

A total number of 926 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive and the application process went on from December 23rd, 2019 to January 16th, 2020. The preliminary exam for the recruitment was held on February 14th and February 15th, 2020.