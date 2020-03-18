Indian Air Force (IAF) has the exam that was scheduled conducted for the recruitment of Unmarried Male Citizen to join as Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. The exam was postponed in view of outbreak of Corona virus.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to March 23, 2020 and now it will be conducted tentatively in the last week of April.

The notice on the official website said, “In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR (01/2020) exam scheduled from 19-23 Mar 2020 is POSTPONED to the last week of Apr 2020, tentatively. For latest updates pls refer to our website: www.airmenselection.cdac.in.”

The admit card for the exam was issued on March 9 for the exam that was scheduled to begin from tomorrow. It is not clear if new admit cards will be issued for the April exam or the same admit card will be good for the purpose. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.