Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released for the official notification for the 2020 Engineering Services today, March 18, 2020. The candidates can access the official notification at mpsc.gov.in and apply for the same at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The 2020 Engineering Services exam will be conducted to fill 218 vacancies, detailed breakdown of which is available on the notification. The last day apply for the 2020 Engineering Service exam is April 7th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC 2020 Engineering Services notification.

The selection process will involve a preliminary exam scheduled to be conducted on 18th May 2020 and candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Main exam which will be conducted in October 2020. There will be an interview round before the final selection.

How to apply for MPSC 2020 Engineering Services exam: