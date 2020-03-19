National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that the JEE Main April 2020 exam will be postponed, reports The Times of India. The Agency will announce the new exam dates on March 31 and can be expected to be released on the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main examination from April 5th to April 11th and the admit card was expected to be released anytime. However, the outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic has led to postponement of multiple school and university exams and now the JEE Main 2020 exams have also been postponed.

Confirmed from official at National Testing Agency.

JEE MAIN has been postponed. New date to be announced on March 31. @TOI_Nagpur @timesofindia — Abhishek Choudhari TOI 🇮🇳 (@abhishekcTOI) March 18, 2020

JEE Main examination is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering IIT, NIT, and CFTI level institutions. For seeking admissions to the IIT examinations, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced in which the top 250,000 JEE Main rank holders are eligible to participate. The application process for the JEE Main April 2020 began from February 7th to March 12th.

The NTA had conducted the January examination and the result of the Paper I examination was released January 18th. A total number of 9.21 lakh had registered to appear for the exam of which 8.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam. Forty-one candidates received 100 NTA scores for the exam.