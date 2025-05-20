The district court in Haryana’s Sonepat on Tuesday sent Ashoka University Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad to judicial custody in a case pertaining to his comments about the press briefings on Operation Sindoor, reported Live Law.

Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University’s political science department, was on Sunday remanded to police custody for two days.

He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Azad Singh on Tuesday, who rejected the Haryana Police’s request for seven more days of Mahmudabad’s custody.

This came a day after the Supreme Court accepted a request for an early hearing of a petition challenging the professor’s arrest. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Two cases have been filed against Mahmudabad for his comments about the media briefings on the Indian military operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir initiated in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

One case was filed against the Ashoka University associate professor based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha unit in Haryana. The second case was filed on the basis of a complaint by Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Women’s Commission.

Mahmudabad faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to acts prejudicial to maintaining communal harmony, making assertions likely to cause disharmony, acts endangering national sovereignty and words or gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty, among others.