In a notification released today, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed all the remaining 2020 ICSE and ISC examinations. The new dates for the examinations will be revealed in the due course, the notice informed.

The notification stated ‘In view of the Novel Corona Virus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 examination scheduled to be conducted between the period of 19th March and 31st March, 2020.”

The ICSE 2020 examination was supposed to end on March 30th, whereas the ISC examination for this year was supposed to end on March 31st, 2020.

Earlier, CBSE had informed that the board is also going to postponed the remaining examination and the new dates might be released on March 31st, 2020.

The number of patients infected in India so far rose to 166 on Thursday, of whom 14 have been cured and three have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm to talk about steps being taken against the coronavirus pandemic.