Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not be releasing the 9th class examination result for this year in the near future. Yesterday, it was reported that the board has finished the evaluation process; however, the result will not be released until the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Talking to the Times of India, the Academic Council official said that the result will not be released as students might flock to cybercafes once the result is out which might expose them to Coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, the result will be released once the scare of the Covid-19 has been mitigated.

Students who have appeared for the Class 9th examination from the state under the state board can check the result once released at these official websites:

Reports suggest that over 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the IX board examination this year from the state and are eagerly waiting for the results. In 2019, the result was declared on April 11th, 2019.

How to check JAC IX result: