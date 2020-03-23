Madhya Pradesh Middle School Board has declared the 9th and 11th examination results for various districts today, March 23rd, 2020. The students who had participated in the exam can visit the official website, vimarsh.mp.gov.in, to check the result.

It should be noted that not all districts have announced the results. The remaining districts will release the result in the near future and candidates are advised to keep checking for latest updates.

Here is the direct link to check the MP Board 9th and 11th class result.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, candidates are suggested to check the result from their mobile phones or personal computers from the comfort of their homes or their residences, and to avoid visiting crowded cybercafes. If visiting a cybercafe is necessary, precautions must be taken to keep the hands sanitised before and after using the public computer and maintaining a social distance from other people.

How to check MP Board 9th and 11 class result: