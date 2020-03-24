Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the marks for all the candidates for the written exam for the 2019 SI recruitment on March 23, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The result for the SI exam was released on March 17th, 2020. The candidates who have cleared the exam under Open Quota are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the exam, whereas departmental candidates will have to appear for ET/CV round.

Here is the direct link to check the TNUSRB 2019 SI written exam marks.

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process was condcuted from March 20th to April 19th, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January.

How to check TNUSRB 2019 SI marks:

Visit the TNUSRB official website. Click on the Login button under the SI exam section. Enter the log-in details and submit. The marks can be accessed after logging in.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, candidates are suggested to check the result and other details from their mobile phones or personal computers from the comfort of their homes or their residences, and to avoid visiting crowded cybercafes. If visiting a cybercafe is necessary, precautions must be taken to keep the hands sanitised before and after using the public computer and maintaining a social distance from other people.