Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not be declaring the 2020 10th class or Matriculation result any time soon. After the release of the 12th class result on March 24th, students from the 10th class were wondering if their result will also be declared soon.

According to reports, the Chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor the result will be declared after April 15th. The evaluation process for the exam had been suspended until March 31st as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process has been delayed further because of the complete lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and thus the result has been further delayed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, around 50% of the evaluation process has been completed for the 10th class in the state. Earlier, the result was supposed to be declared in the last week of March.

BSEB announced the 12th class result a few days ago in which the students managed to score a pass percentage of 80.4%. This was slightly better than 2019 when the students had managed 79.6%.

Over 3 million people across the world have been told to stay home to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the pandemic. India began its 21-day lockdown on yesterday when its number of cases rose to 606. Of these, 553 are active cases, 42 patients have recovered, 10 have died and one has left the country.