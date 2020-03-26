Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2020 examination application period has been extended until April 20th, and the exam will now be conducted on May 31 and June 1st, 2020. The application is being conducted at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Amidst the complete lockdown that the government has implemented to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, various exams and application process have been postponed.

JEECUP examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP.

The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only on May 31st. The Papers of rest Groups i.e. B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected districts will be conducted on June 1st.

Here is the direct link to access the UPJEE 2020 JEECUP notification.

How to apply for JEECUP 2020 exam:

Visit the JEECUP 2020 official website. Click on the link to apply for the relevant category. Go through the registration process first and then the application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification and other details before proceeding with the application. If possible, candidates should apply for this exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions of sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.