Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) released a notification stating that it is changing the application dates for the PAT-20/PVPT-20. The application process for both the examinations will now be conducted from April 7th to April 30th, 2020.

Initially, the application was supposed to be conducted from March 24th, 2020 to April 19th, 2020. The postponement was done to accommodate the lockdown imposed by the government to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until April 14th, 2020.

The remaining schedule will also be changed for PAT-20/PVPT-20 exam. The exam is conducted to admissions for BSc (Agriculture) Honours/BSc (Horticulture) Honours and Diploma in Animal Husbandry.

The notification for the new application dates can be accessed in this link.

The application process that is ongoing for other exams remains unchanged for now which includes PET-20, PPHT-20, PPT-20, MCA-20. The examinations for all these exams will be conducted on various dates in the month of May and the application began on March 17th and will end on April 12th, 2020.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification and other details before proceeding with the application. If possible, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.