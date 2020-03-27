Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, 2020 (JNVST 2020) for Class VI has been postponed. The official website states that the rescheduled dates will be announced soon on the official website.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11th, 2020. The official notice says that the postponement is due to administrative reasons. The test cannot be conducted due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

The official notice says, “Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, 2020 (JNVST 2020) scheduled to be held on 11th April, 2020 in respect of Winter Bound JNVs is postponed due to Administrative reason. Rescheduled date will be communicated.”

Students and parents are suggested to keep a check on the official website for new dates. The exam is conducted for admissions to class VI at various Navodaya Vidyalaya spread across the country.