The Cconsortium of National Law University has extended the application period for the CLAT 2020 and the last day to apply to appear for the exam now is April 25th. Apart from that, the CLAT 2020 exam date has also been postponed to May 24th, The postponement information was released at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exact reason for the postponement was not revealed but one can make an educated guess that this is due to the lockdown situation in the country to combat COVID19 pandemic.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2020 examination can do so at the official website, clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The new CLAT 2020 schedule is as follow:

Revised CLAT 2020 schedule Activity Date Application Deadline April 25th CLAT 2020 Examination May 24th Uploading of Answer Keys May 25th Inviting Objections May 26th Last date for Objections May 29th Notification of Final Answer Key June 1st Declaration of Final Results June 7th

CLAT 2020 had switched to offline paper-and-pen mode from online mode after the students experienced a lot of technical glitches over the past few years. This year too the exam will be conducted in offline mode.

The eligibility to appear for the CLAT 2020 UG Entrance exam is that the candidate should have cleared the 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45% (40% for SC/ST). For PG Entrance exam, the candidate must have LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST) of marks. There is no upper age limit to appear for the CLAT exam.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification which will be released along with the start of the application process for more details on the exam pattern, eligibility, qualification, application process among others.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for this exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.