NTA will close the application process for the ICAR 2020 examination for the UG, PG, and Ph.D. programmes for the academic year 2020-20 tomorrow, March 31st, 2020. Candidates who are interested in apply to appear for the any of the ICAR 2020 exam have just one more day to apply for the same at the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

The ICAR examination for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and JRF/SRF (Ph.D) programmes is set to be conducted on June 1st, 2020. With the lockdown situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, many exams’ application process are being extended; however, NTA has not yet declared any extension for the ICAR exam application dates.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exams are conducted for admissions to various Agriculture-related courses admitting more than 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 Ph.Ds annually, in different disciplines of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

The ICAR-AU system of India has 75 Agricultural Universites comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).

The notification for various ICAR exams can be accessed in these direct links:

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for this exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.