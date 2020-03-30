The Telangana SSC exams have been postponed further due to the lockdown situation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The board had initially postponed the remaining exams and they were to be conducted after March 31st; however, now they will be conducted after the lockdown has been lifted, according to Times of India.

The District Educational Officers, Telangana, said that the new dates will be announced later. The first postponement happened on March 22nd when the exams scheduled to be conducted from March 23rd to March 30th were postponed and were to be conducted from April 1st to April 6th.

The school exams of most state boards and central boards have been postponed. Even, universities, government recruitment exams, entrance exams have been postponed owing to the lockdown.

India entered its sixth day in lockdown today as confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 1,071. Out of these, 942 are being treated, 29 people have died, 99 have recovered, and one person has migrated.