Chhattisgarh State will automatically promote students this year without any examination for class I to IX and for class XI. The information was relayed by the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday who has ordered to Director of Public Education in this regard.

Multiple states have decided to forgo annual examinations this year which include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Puducherry and now Chhattisgarh has also joined the list. Apart from state boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya has also decided to promote students from class 1 to 9th to the next class without any exams.

The country is under a lockdown situation amidst the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic so as to mitigate its spread. More than 1300 cases of COVID-19 infections have been registered throughout the country until Tuesday.

The states which have not yet clarified on its future course regarding the exams have for now postponed all their exams. Even the evaluation process for board exams for states which have already conducted the exam have been put on hold until April 15th when the lockdown will be lifted.

Students and parents have been seeking clarification regarding the forgoing the exams to CBSE and other state boards via Twitter, according to several reports. CBSE has asked to wait for the official confirmation regarding the issue