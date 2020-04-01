Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has extended the UPSEE 2020 application period. Now the last day to apply to appear for the UPSEE 2020 exam is April 6th. The application process can be conducted at the official website, upsee.nic.in.

In a notification released on March 31st, the university also said that the correction window will be open until April 9th at the official website. There have been no changes in the exam dates as of now.

UPSEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10th, 2020. The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to apply for UPSEE 2019

Visit the official site - upsee.nic.in Click on the UPSEE 2020 application link for the relevant exam. New candidates will have to register before one can apply while students with existing accounts can sign in with their credentials Go through the registration and application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official brochure of the UPSEE 2020 carefully before proceeding with the application process. The official brochure can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

Candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.