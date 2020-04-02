Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the future course of action with the disruption that the COVID-19 lockdown has done with the examination and academic schedule. CBSE said that it is constantly assessing the situation and is keen to mitigate the anxiety of the students, parents, and schools.

Future Course of Action

So the board, based on the queries raised by our stakeholders regarding the academic future of students, has taken following measures:

For Board Exams: The CBSE said that it is difficult to announce a schedule for the board exams with the current scenario in mind. The new schedule will be announced as soon as possible and the decision will involve undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. A 10-day notice will be provided to all stakeholders before starting the exams.

Moreover, the board is not in a position to conduct exams for all the remaining subjects. Thus, the board exams will be conducted for 29 subjects for the 10th and 12th class and the remaining subjects will be assessed based on the criteria laid down by the board in the future. The detail of the subjects is available on the notification.

For Classes 1 to 8: All students studying in classes 1 to 8 may be promoted to the next class/grade.

For Classes 9 and 11: Schools that have not completed their 9th and 11th class exams will promote all their students based on school assessments including project works, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children may be decided on the basis of such tests.

What about Northeast Delhi?

The board has taken into account the unique situation in Northeast Delhi where CBSE had not been able to conduct exams on subjects which rest of the country could appear for due to the violence that the area experienced in the month of February. The list of 29 subjects for which exams will be conducted includes extra subjects for 10th and 12th class students from Northeast Delhi and students are advised to go through the notification.

Result Status

Due to the current situation, the evaluation work has been put on hold and instructions on when to start the evaluation work will be taken after assessing the situation. The board will give 3-4 days’ notice for the restart of the evaluation to all stakeholders.

Here is the direct link to check CBSE’s official notification in this regard.

Students are advised to keep a track of the CBSE official website or Scroll.in Announcements page for latest updates on CBSE exams.