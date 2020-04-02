With the JEE Main April exams postponed for at least until May last week, it was inevitable that the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will also be postponed. IIT Delhi finally announced the postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 exam on April 1st on its official website.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to IIT undergraduate courses in which candidates who are placed in the top 250,000 ranks in the merit list of the JEE Main exam can participate. Since the JEE Main April exam has been tentatively shifted to at least last week of May, the JEE Advanced has also been postponed accordingly.

The notice on the website said, “JEE (Main) 2020 April Examination has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020.”

The application process for the JEE Advanced was scheduled conducted from May 1st and to May 6th, 2020. The JEE Advanced examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 17th in two sessions.

The candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2020 examination and must be among the top 250,000 merit list to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2020 were first held in January and then were supposed to be held in April 2020. The merit list holder details is further divided category wise, details of which can be accessed on the official brochure.